JPD arrest man for alleged possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

JACKSON, Tenn. — Officers with the Jackson Police Department have arrested a man for alleged possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to a report sent to our newsroom this morning by JPD, officers initiated a traffic stop for an alleged light law violation.

Upon stopping the vehicle, the officer initiated a probable cause search because he could smell marijuana, according to the police documents. While conducting the search, the officer allegedly found a green bag in the rear driver’s side floorboard that contained a Taurus .9mm handgun, 49 rounds of .9mm ammunition and 58 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition.

According to the report, Michael Thomas, who was a passenger in the vehicle, gave a written statement to officers claiming ownership of the green bag and everything in it. Thomas, who has convictions in Maury Co. and Madison Co., was taken into custody and is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond is set at $5,000.