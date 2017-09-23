Pet of the week: Gooney

JACKSON, Tenn — This 1 year old spunky, good time boy is looking for a family that loves to have fun. Gooney enjoys the company of people and his tail is always wagging. Gooney is a ball catching and chasing superstar who loves sports and friends of all ages, but does prefer to eat alone.

Melissa Roberts with Saving the Animals Together said “He’s a sporty boy who enjoys a lot of exercise.”

This beefcake is a strong boy, so a handler who is physically strong as well would be best fitted for Gooney. His socialization is improving everyday and while Gooney still gets excited around other dogs-did we mention that he loves to play?

Roberts said he is learning that calm greetings help him make friends more quickly! If your family loves going on adventures and wants a best friend to join in on the fun, from hiking to drive-in movies, to Frisbee tournaments, you might be the perfect match for sweet and fun loving Gooney!