Shaq surprises kids at Vikings basketball camp

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Before Saturday nights Vikings Gala, one of the best big men in basketball spent the morning in Humboldt with the kids he’s helping raise money for.

Bright and early Shaquille O’neal greeted the students participating in the vikings basketball camp.

The 15 time NBA all-star and four time champion encouraged the campers to work hard and believe in themselves, even when others may not believe in their dreams.

“Camp has been awesome, these kids been out here having a great time,” Humboldt Coach Tony Lambert said. “They’ve been learning, we’ve got a great coaching staff with us that’s working with these young men and women and they have had a wonderful time. When he came in everybody was kind of in shock including the coaching staff. So we were all excited to see him walk through that door. For him to take time out of his busy schedule to do this for us. There’s just really words that we can put on that to express how much this means to our program.”

Proceeds from Shaqs time at the Viking Gala will support the Humboldt City Schools athletics.