Two dead, two injured in Crockett County crash

ALAMO, Tenn. — A late-night crash on Highway 412 outside of the McDonald’s in Bells, Tenn. has left two dead and two injured.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed that 41 year old Janeen Blackburn and 47 year old Jeffrey Blackburn died from the impact. A six year old in the vehicle was knocked unconscious but is now in stable condition. The driver of the other vehicle, Charles Wheeler, was also injured when his vehicle, a package delivery truck, collided with Blackburn’s vehicle as Blackburn attempted to cross traffic while exiting the McDonald’s parking lot.

Blackburn’s vehicle was struck in the driver’s side door. According to Sheriff Troy Klyce, Jeffrey and Janeen Blackburn were the six year old’s grandparents.

The crash occurred in Alamo just past the city line separating Bells and Alamo.