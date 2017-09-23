Zachary Adams sentenced to life without parole plus 50 years

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Zachary Adams was sentenced today to life without parole plus 50 years consecutive.

Adams was found guilty yesterday of a variety of charges stemming from the alleged kidnapping, rape and murder of nursing student Holly Bobo. The sentence was the result of an agreement reached by the prosecution and the defense. As a result, the jury did not have to deliberate on the possibility of the death penalty.

After Judge Creed McGinley read Adams his sentence, Karen Bobo, Holly’s mother, gave emotional testimony to the court about the impact Holly’s death has had on her family as well as speaking in detail about Holly’s love of life, her family and nature.

Holly Bobo went missing in the spring of 2011, and her partial remains were found in 2014.

Adams was found guilty yesterday of felony first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, especially aggravated kidnapping with serious bodily injuries, first-degree murder during the perpetration of rape or attempted rape, aggravated rape by the use of force or coercion with the use of a deadly weapon, aggravated rape suffered bodily injuries, rape by use of force or coercion and first-degree premeditated murder.

Adams is the first of three men to be tried in connection to this incident. The other defendants will have status hearings on Nov. 14 in the Hardin County Circuit Court located in Savannah, Tenn. Judge McGinley will also be presiding over these trials.