A Late Week Cool Down Is Coming

Weather Update – 10:45 p.m. Sunday

Slight chances of storms each afternoon as we begin the work week. Highs will continue near the 90 degree mark. A cold front will finally arrive late week and drop our highs into the 70’s and lows in the lower 50’s making it feel like Fall.

Tropical Update –10:00 p.m. CDT Saturday

Maria is still a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour moving north at 8 miles per hour. This storm is forecast to continue moving north but will stay away from the Continental United States over the weekend. We’ll be watching this storm carefully as it nears the Outer Banks of North Carolina on Wednesday. Stay with Storm Team Weather for the latest on where this storm is heading!

