Historic First Baptist Church hosts 4th annual Community Wide Fun Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans gathered outside historic First Baptist church in east Jackson this afternoon for music, games, and a health screening.

This was the fourth annual Community Wide Fun Day hosted by the church. The event showcased local retail vendors and offered free food, entertainment, and health care information for not only members of their congregation, but for the entire community.

“We would like to also share the gospel of Jesus Christ to our neighbors, and this is the best way, because he gave, and so that’s why we do. We give because it is required of us,” said Historic First Baptist Evangelism Ministry Leader Latarsha Hannah-Huff.

Members of the historic First Baptist Church said, it is just as important for their neighbors to be physically and mentally healthy, as it for them to be spiritually healthy.