Homicide investigation in Henry Co. after 22 year-old is killed

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Saturday night Joshua Hadra, 22, was killed at the Mini Mart in Puryear, Tennessee.

The Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Puryear Police Department are working this homicide investigation.

The victim was a resident of Hazel, Kentucky. At this time investigators believe Hadra was targeted, and there is no reason for the public to be alarmed.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 642-1672 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

