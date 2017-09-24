UPDATE: Suspect in Cash Savers robbery in custody

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Huntingdon police have confirmed they have an ID on the suspect in Sunday evening’s store robbery and he is now in custody.

According to authorities, this man robbed the store Cash Savers at 7:30 pm in Huntingdon earlier tonight. Police said when he came into the store he pushed the clerk to the ground and got into the register, then ran out the store.

Witnesses told police they thought they saw him carrying a weapon outside the store, but that hasn’t been confirmed.