Local church holds annual Women’s Day Celebration

HENDERSON, Tenn. — “We’re trying to teach the women here to wait on God, to be wise, to go to school and get your education, not get trapped in the tricks that are going on in the world today,” said Pastor Cleophas Cherry.

Pastor Cherry of the Harvest Time Church of God in Christ says their annual Women’s Day Mass is a way to let women know how vital their contributions are both to the congregation and to the community.

“This church was founded by a woman over 50 something years ago,” Cherry said.

Sunday’s theme was Woman of Wisdom, and speakers stressed the importance of education.

“…49 years of age and just completed college. She’s been at a job for 20 something years, but she went back to school, and now shes going to get an even better job,” said the pastor, “so it’s never to late.”

They also spoke to members about having the wisdom to do what they know is right, even when those around them may not be.

“Some people have to be deprogrammed that you are somebody,” Cherry said, “and you don’t have to go down the same road that somebody else went down.”

Service organizers say, they recommend for women or anyone who may feel lost, to attend a service like the one held Sunday.

“If you just go there with an open heart and open mind, and pray to God, he will help you,” said service organizer Marbulane Cherry.

“…because in the spirit, there is no male and there is no female,” the pastor said.

Pastor Cherry says, they have a women inspired service on the 5th Sunday of every month.

You can learn more about the service schedule at Harvest Time Church of God in Christ at https://www.facebook.com/Harvest-Time-171589829552776/