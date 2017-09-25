Alamo city leaders meet to discuss updating city charter

ALAMO, Tenn.-Alamo city leaders met Monday night to work on an updated charter for the city.

The current charter for Alamo is made up of 8 to 10 private state acts that were written between 1911 and 1947.

Mayor John Avery Emison said with the current charter, there are many inconsistencies.

One, stating a mayoral election to be held every two years but another stating a 4-year term.

The city is planning to make one consistent charter with no gray areas.

“We’ll pass a resolution and forward the document with the resolution to our legislators and ask them to introduce it and sponsor it in the general assembly in January,” said Mayor Emison.

City leaders will hold another workshop which will be open to the public with a draft everyone can discuss before sending the document to the legislature.