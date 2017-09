City to temporarily close part of Liberty Street on Tuesday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A section of a busy downtown Jackson street will be temporarily closed Tuesday morning as crews work on a nearby building.

The city of Jackson has approved the temporary road closure of two lanes of Liberty Street from Baltimore Street to Chester Street.

The road will be closed from 6 a.m. until noon Tuesday, Sept. 26, for a contractor to use a crane for repairs to the roof of the New Southern building.