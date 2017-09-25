Dorothy Mae Tippett Wood

Dorothy Mae Tippett Wood, age 97 of Jackson, passed away on Saturday morning, September 23, 2017 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She was born on October 29, 1919 in Brownsville, TN, the last of ten children of the late Harvey Lee and Udie Rebecca Overton Tippett. Dorothy was a lover of the outdoors who enjoyed gardening and working in her yard. She was a fabulous cook and a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, W.A. Wood and her three sons, Andy, Jerry, and Joe Wood; her second husband, Woodrow “Woody” Stokely; and seven brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Anita Wood Brewer of Vicksburg, MS; grandchildren, Jonnita Brewer Barrett (Chad) of Gulf Breeze, FL, John Lee Brewer (Chrissy) of Port Gibson, MS, Sean Brewer of Madison, MS, Wendy Wood Pine (Jim) of Nashville, TN, Craig Wood (Kristen) of Nashville, TN, Jolie Wood Burris (Paul) of Nashville, and Mike Wood of Milan, TN; Great grandchildren, Tyler Barrett (Katia), Fallon Barrett Prudhomme (Austin), Drake Barrett, Ariana Barrett, John Lee Brewer III (Christina), Hannah Brewer Sanders (Ryan), Christopher Brewer, Austin Brewer, Abney Brewer, and Macey Brewer Christy Pine, Steven Pine, Liam Wood, Liana Wood, Tanner Burris, and Gracelyn Burris; great great grandchildren, Rayden Barrett, Greyson Prudhomme, and Sophia Barrett; daughters-in-law, Carletta, Karen, and Babs; and many nieces and nephews.