Frances Stout Yandell

Frances Stout Yandell, age 97, died on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at her Jackson Oaks residence.

Frances was born in Jackson, TN on April 8, 1920, the daughter of the late Maureen and Eugene Stout. She was married to George S. Yandell who preceded her in death in 2005. She was a graduate of Jackson High School and the West Tennessee Business College. She was a member of the Humboldt First United Methodist Church. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them whenever possible.

She is survived by her brother-in-law Dick Yandell and wife Keelen of Jackson, TN; nieces, Nancy Ann Stephenson and husband Richard, Sandra Teague and husband Freddie and Fran Happ and husband Steven; nephews, Tim Yandell and wife Diane and Bob McLeary and Rik Yandell’s wife Dorothy Ann.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy S. McLeary and her husband Harold, as well as, nephews Hal McLeary and Rik Yandell.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Browns Cemetery, with Rev. Alan Grant officiating.

The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Brookdale Jackson Oaks for their care and Ascera Care Hospice for their kindness.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668-1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com