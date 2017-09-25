Hot Weather Continues; Not As Humid

Weather Update:

Today:

Above average temperatures continue today. Highs will reach into the 90s today. There will be clouds this afternoon, and perhaps an isolated storm or two this afternoon. The overall coverage won’t be that great again today. Where storms do occur, expect brief heavy rain, gusty winds and thunder/lightning. Storms overall will be few and far between.

Later This Week:

The overall pattern will gradually shift bringing much cooler air that is currently bottled up to the west across the Rocky Mountains.

It won’t be as cold as it is in the west now, but it will be enough to bring our daytime highs back below normal for a period starting late this week and continuing through the weekend.

