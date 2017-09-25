Man charged with letting friends leave Home Depot without paying

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man appeared Monday in court on charges of letting people leave the store where he worked without paying for merchandise.

Jacob Cofer is accused of letting his friends walk out of Home Depot on Vann Drive without paying for items worth more than $1,000.

Court documents say Cofer admitted to allowing this to happen and that he also returned merchandise for a friend that had not been paid for.

The store reported that Cofer caused losses over $1,500.