Mugshots : Madison County : 9/22/17 – 9/25/17

1/43 Jameika Jackson Failure to appear

2/43 Kaitlyn Cagle DUI, open container law

3/43 Tyler Agnew Drag racing, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/43 Anthony Bolding Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



5/43 Austin Arthur Simple domestic assault

6/43 Breuna Lenon Reckless driving

7/43 Byron Kidd Failure to comply

8/43 Cecil Davis Methamphetamine possession, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear



9/43 Christopher Laird Identity theft, forgery

10/43 Cody Bolding Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/43 Cortez McCuller Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/43 Crystal Robertson Simple domestic assault, interfere with emergency call, vandalism



13/43 Derrick Brooks Public intoxication

14/43 Domonique Walker Assault

15/43 Erica Kidd Disorderly conduct

16/43 Gregory Hills Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



17/43 Jacob Cofer Theft over $1,000

18/43 James Burton Disorderly conduct, public intoxication

19/43 James Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license

20/43 Jeremy Wilson Evading arrest, failure to comply, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



21/43 Julia Smith Aggravated assault

22/43 Kamau Caldwell Driving while unlicensed

23/43 Kanetha Manis Driving while unlicensed, failure to appear

24/43 Kenneth Kearney Failure to appear



25/43 Laura Spencer Theft under $1,000

26/43 Lloyd Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license

27/43 Mark Ulrich DUI, violation of implied consent law

28/43 Mary Christie Violation of probation



29/43 Melvin Owens Failure to appear

30/43 Michael Mosley Driving on revoked/suspended license

31/43 Otis Taylor Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

32/43 Rex Cateora Aggravated domestic assault



33/43 Rondarius Sterling Failure to comply

34/43 Samuel Ward Shoplifting

35/43 Stephanie Bledsoe Driving while unlicensed

36/43 Stephen Sulock Simple domestic assault



37/43 Terrance Northern Violation of community corrections

38/43 Tiffany Jones DUI

39/43 Timothy Gage Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

40/43 Toni King Simple domestic assault



41/43 Tony Andrews Aggravated assault, simple domestic assault

42/43 Tramaine Croom Violation of community corrections

43/43 Travis Maness Violation of order of protection























































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/22/17 and 7 a.m. on 9/25/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.