Mugshots : Madison County : 9/22/17 – 9/25/17 September 25, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/43Jameika Jackson Failure to appear 2/43Kaitlyn Cagle DUI, open container law 3/43Tyler Agnew Drag racing, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license 4/43Anthony Bolding Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia 5/43Austin Arthur Simple domestic assault 6/43Breuna Lenon Reckless driving 7/43Byron Kidd Failure to comply 8/43Cecil Davis Methamphetamine possession, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear 9/43Christopher Laird Identity theft, forgery 10/43Cody Bolding Driving on revoked/suspended license 11/43Cortez McCuller Driving on revoked/suspended license 12/43Crystal Robertson Simple domestic assault, interfere with emergency call, vandalism 13/43Derrick Brooks Public intoxication 14/43Domonique Walker Assault 15/43Erica Kidd Disorderly conduct 16/43Gregory Hills Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license 17/43Jacob Cofer Theft over $1,000 18/43James Burton Disorderly conduct, public intoxication 19/43James Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license 20/43Jeremy Wilson Evading arrest, failure to comply, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license 21/43Julia Smith Aggravated assault 22/43Kamau Caldwell Driving while unlicensed 23/43Kanetha Manis Driving while unlicensed, failure to appear 24/43Kenneth Kearney Failure to appear 25/43Laura Spencer Theft under $1,000 26/43Lloyd Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license 27/43Mark Ulrich DUI, violation of implied consent law 28/43Mary Christie Violation of probation 29/43Melvin Owens Failure to appear 30/43Michael Mosley Driving on revoked/suspended license 31/43Otis Taylor Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license 32/43Rex Cateora Aggravated domestic assault 33/43Rondarius Sterling Failure to comply 34/43Samuel Ward Shoplifting 35/43Stephanie Bledsoe Driving while unlicensed 36/43Stephen Sulock Simple domestic assault 37/43Terrance Northern Violation of community corrections 38/43Tiffany Jones DUI 39/43Timothy Gage Violation of community corrections, failure to appear 40/43Toni King Simple domestic assault 41/43Tony Andrews Aggravated assault, simple domestic assault 42/43Tramaine Croom Violation of community corrections 43/43Travis Maness Violation of order of protection The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/22/17 and 7 a.m. on 9/25/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.