Top five plays from week six

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top five plays from week six are as followed:

#5: McNairy Central’s Hunter McCullar picks off a Humboldt Viking pass and returns it for six points. The Bobcats won 63-0.

#4: Chester County’s Issiah Jackson picks off a Westwood pass and returns it all the way for a touchdown, the Eagles would fall to Westwood, 22-21.

#3: Mckenzie’s Josh Cannon returns a kickoff against Waverly but the Rebels would fall, 56-14.

#2: Milan’s Jacquez Norman returns a kickoff all the way to the house for the score but the Bulldogs would fall to Huntingdon, 36-14.

#1: Peabody’s Jarel Dickson hurdles a defender for the score. Peabody would snap Dresden’s 20 game winning streak, 38-18.