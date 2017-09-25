Warm and Muggy Through Wednesday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Monday

A few scattered clouds are coming with slightly cooler temperatures today than we’ve had recently – we ended a 7-day stretch of highs in the 90s on Saturday – temperatures today are in the middle to upper 80s this afternoon. There’s a cold front out to our west across the Central Plains making slow progress to the east. By the time it arrives during the middle of the week, it will finally feel like Fall!

Tonight

Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with light winds as temperatures cool down to the middle 60s Tuesday morning. Patchy fog could form early on in the day but shouldn’t last too long as another mostly sunny to partly cloudy day is forecast for Tuesday with high pressure in place.

Temperatures will reach highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s tomorrow with humid weather expected to make temperatures feel like they’re in the lower to middle 90s in the afternoon. The oncoming cold front will bring the cooler weather soon! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and stay with Storm Team Weather on-air and online for more updates!

Tropical Update –1:00 p.m. CDT Monday

Maria is now a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour moving north in the western Atlantic Ocean at 9 miles per hour. This storm is forecast to continue moving north toward the Outer Banks of North Carolina on Wednesday. There are currently tropical storm warnings in place for Cape Lookout to Duck, NC and Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds. Residents elsewhere along the Carolina and Mid-Atlantic coasts should monitor the progress of Maria. Stay with Storm Team Weather for the latest on where this storm is heading!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

