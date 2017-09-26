Blake Mendoza impressive in first half against North Side, wins player of the week title

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — When Dyersburg took on the North Side Indians, it didn’t take long for the Trojans Blake Mendoza to fill up the stat sheet. In the first half, Mendoza tallied two touchdowns en route to his teams 43-8 victory. Mendoza credits his success on the field to the work he puts in leading up to the games.

“Yeah, I watch a lot of film and coach just tried to prepare me and play me at any position he can and give me the ball and let me make a play on the field,” Mendoza said.

His head coach Bart Stowe knows the talent they have in Mendoza and they try to utilize him in every way possible.

“He’s a vital part of it, you know we try to move him around and get him the ball in different places each ball game,” Stowe said.

Mendoza said he doesn’t mind moving all around, at the end of the day he just wants to do whatever he can do to help his team win.

“I think it’s very important to the team because the more positions I think I can play and help the team, the better off we’ll be,” Mendoza said.

Next up, Mendoza and the Trojans will have a week off before taking on the Bolivar Central Tigers.