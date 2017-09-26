Cooler Weather Coming by Thursday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Tuesday

A cold front is currently situated over the Central Plains where showers and thunderstorms have been ongoing for most of the day. This same cold front will be moving through the area this time tomorrow bringing scattered showers and a change in the wind direction. Cooler weather is on the way!

Tonight

Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with light winds as temperatures cool down to the middle 60s Wednesday morning. There’s another chance for some patchy fog but, keeping with recent conditions, that fog shouldn’t cause much impact.

Our best chance for rain will be during the late morning and afternoon on Wednesday as the cold front moves through. Many areas won’t get any rain at all but those that do should get very little. We don’t anticipate any severe weather, and skies may only become partly cloudy. Following this cold front will be much cooler weather on Thursday! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and stay with Storm Team Weather on-air and online for more updates!

Tropical Update –4:00 p.m. CDT Tuesday

Maria is now a Tropical Storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour moving north at 7 miles per hour. This storm is forecast to continue moving north but will take a hard turn to the east-northeast Wednesday evening – away from North Carolina where it’s causing storm surge and tropical storm force winds on the coast. Stay with Storm Team Weather for the latest on where this storm is heading!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com