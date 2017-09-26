Country music’s Diamond Rio headlines JC’s scholarship fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn.-Jackson Christian hosted award-winning band, Diamond Rio for the school’s fifth scholarship fundraiser.

During the past four years, this Jackson Christian event has raised more than $375, 000 and helped more than 250 deserving students afford a christian education.

The school awards more than $160,000 in need-based scholarships each year.

“This evening is a way for us to say thank you to our donors. We have more than 450 people in attendance tonight and each of those people in some way contributed to a student being able to attend Jackson Christian School,” said Chris Ramey, director of advancement with Jackson Christian.

Diamond Rio has sold more than 10 million albums, earning three platinum and five gold albums.

The 75-minute concert featured their biggest hits, as well as two songs which featured the Jackson Christian Concert Choir.