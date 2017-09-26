Couple More Hot Days Before Fall Returns

Weather Update 7:50 AM:

Temperatures once again will raise through the 70s and 80s today. We’ll top out right around 90 degrees again this afternoon. There is still a slight chance of isolated showers and storm developing mainly in the heat of the afternoon. Otherwise, expect it to be hot and somewhat humid with heat index values approaching 92°F. Cooler weather is finally on the horizon and will start to filter in the area Thursday and will continue through the weekend where high temperatures fall into the mid to upper 70s for highs and lows in the 50s. It will be a refreshing air mass. Ill have another check of the forecast coming up on Midday/Noon.

