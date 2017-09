UPDATE: Driver dies after crash involving train in Obion County

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — A driver of a delivery truck has died after a crash involving a train in South Fulton.

The wreck happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on Tom Counce Road, according to Lt. William Hopkins with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The driver of the small delivery truck was airlifted and later died, according to Lt. Hopkins.

The driver’s identity has not been released.

No further details were immediately available.