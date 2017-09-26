Ed ‘Too Tall’ Jones headlines Celebrity Golf Tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. — The African-American Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday hosted their seventh annual Celebrity Golf Tournament.

This year’s special guest was former NFL star and Jackson native Ed “Too Tall” Jones.

The golf tournament helps raise funds for the “Follow Me Into Business” program, which aims at mentoring children ages 12 to 18.

Jones says he’s glad to be home helping support a great cause.

“I’ve always been one that said if I ever have the opportunity to give back to my hometown, I would look for any excuse to come back to Jackson,” Jones said. “People have been so good and supportive of me, and I just try and give back whenever I have the opportunity to.”

Winners of the tournament also received cash prizes.