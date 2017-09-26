Former NFL star Ed ‘Too Tall’ Jones reacts to protests

JACKSON, Tenn. — NFL players across the country are protesting before and during the National Anthem. Former NFL star and Jackson native Ed “Too Tall” Jones spoke Tuesday about his reaction to the many protests.

“We’ve always rallied together for good causes, and I just love it when they speak out because people listen when they speak,” Jones said.

Jones is a former star player for the Dallas Cowboys, and he says he’s proud to see so many teams rallying together.

“As long as it’s peaceful and they show unity when they do it, I’m all for it,” Jones said.

Jones says as far as television ratings, the Cowboys are the No. 1 team in the league, so many people were waiting to see what they were going to do before the game against the Arizona Cardinals.

“I thought it showed so much class to all take a knee showing unity before the national anthem was played, and all of them agreed that they wanted to stand during the national anthem,” Jones said.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Tuesday in response to the wave of protests, saying “Ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.”

Jones said all athletes have a powerful platform and encourages younger high school and college athletes to be leaders when deciding whether or not they choose to protest.

“Be responsible not only with your team but in the community, and let your voice be heard if it’s something that you truly believe in,” Jones said. “And always remember one thing — make sure it’s done in a classy and peaceful manner.”

The next big game will be Sunday as the Tennessee Titans take on the Houston Texans.