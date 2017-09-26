Mugshots : Madison County : 9/25/17 – 9/26/17

1/5 Patrick Merriweather Robbery, aggravated burglary, resisting stop/arrest

2/5 Jessie Sisco Violation of community corrections

3/5 Julian Wilson Violation of community corrections

4/5 Otis Taylor Violation of probation



5/5 Tristan Carter Violation of probation









The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/25/17 and 7 a.m. on 9/26/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.