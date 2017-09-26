Mugshots : Madison County : 9/25/17 – 9/26/17 September 26, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/5Patrick Merriweather Robbery, aggravated burglary, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 2/5Jessie Sisco Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/5Julian Wilson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/5Otis Taylor Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/5Tristan Carter Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/25/17 and 7 a.m. on 9/26/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore