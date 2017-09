Mulligan’s opens doors at new location

JACKSON, Tenn.-A local Irish pub opened the doors at its new location for the first time Tuesday.

Mulligan’s of Jackson has relocated to a larger space just up the street on Union University Drive.

Representatives said, even though the bar and restaurant has a new space and a new menu, they still boast the same fun and Irish flare.

They said the new Mulligan’s will be non-smoking to serve everyone.