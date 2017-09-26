RIFA’s annual ‘Canstruction’ competition comes together

JACKSON, Tenn. — Canned goods galore are stacked in a variety of shapes and sizes in the Carl Perkins Civic Center near downtown Jackson.

Teams from all backgrounds including engineers, businessmen and residents were busy Tuesday in the lobby of the civic center, building the structures for Regional Inter-Faith Association’s annual Canstruction competition.

The hundreds upon hundreds of canned foods will help the needy and those who are hungry.

“The good thing is all that food goes back to RIFA. We get to use that through our food bank and be able to provide food through the holiday season with Thanksgiving boxes and Christmas boxes,” RIFA marketing and events coordinator Lindsay Dawkins said.

Canstruction is RIFA’s signature event and provides food and funds as well as raises awareness about the issue of hunger.

On Thursday, their gala with top-selling Christian and gospel artist ​Natalie​ ​Grant will take place at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.