Students and staff race like rock stars

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson-Madison County School System teachers, principals, leaders, and staff took part in the “Rock Star Teacher Trot” Tuesday in northeast Jackson.

The Northeast Middle School cross-country team hosted the event which took place after the JMCSS Middle School Cross Country Championship. Head Coach Dr. Chris Nye said he was glad to bring the community together to cheer on his Jaguar team.

“Well, cross-country brings a different type of comrade than any other sport. To bring teachers together and have an opportunity for my athletes to give back to their teachers and cheer them along the course is just really special to me,” said Head Coach Dr. Chris Nye.

He adds, win or lose, he was proud of every member of his team that competed in the middle school cross-country championship.