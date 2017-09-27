2 killed in overnight shooting in Milan

MILAN, Tenn. — Overnight gunfire at a Milan apartment complex leaves two people dead.

Police responded just before 9:30 p.m. to a report of gunfire at Meadows of Milan Apartments on Reasons Boulevard.

Officers found two men on the ground in the parking lot. One was dead and another was transported to the Milan General Hospital emergency room where he later died.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

Police have not said whether they have suspects or what may have led to the shootings.

If you have information that can help, call Milan police at 731-686-3309.