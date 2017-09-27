Community reacts to Milan double homicide

MILAN, Tenn. — Neighbors who live in the Meadows of Milan apartment complex are both shocked and upset after the deadly Tuesday night shooting.

Keonna Ivy lives a couple doors down from where the shooting happened.

She and other neighbors say they are shocked two men were killed in their quiet neighborhood.

“You wouldn’t think something like this would happen in this small town,” she said.

“I was very surprised,” said Amy Garland, who delivers mail in the area. “It’s not something you normally would expect to happen around here.”

Family of the victims say it’s too soon to speak on camera, but they did say their loved ones were good people who deserve to be remembered.

Family and friends say the two young men who died were 19-year old Troy Whitmore and 20-year old Deairrious Young.

“They were good people. Really good people,” Ivy said.

Many in the community are mourning the lives lost too soon.

“They took someone else’s child. One was a father of a child,” said Atyia Burns, who lives in the area. “It’s just really hurtful to the family and the loved ones.”

Many residents are hoping for a call to action.

“We’ve got to calm down with the killings,” Henry Adkisson, who lives in the area, said. “There are better ways to solve problems.”

A 17-year-old male from Milan has been arrested on first-degree murder charges in the shooting, according to the Milan Police Department. They say another 17-year-old is wanted in connections with the shooting.

Milan police say this is their first homicide investigation this year.