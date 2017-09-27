Cooler Weather Coming In!

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. Wednesday

A cold front moving through West Tennessee has caused partly to mostly cloudy skies in some areas along with a few scattered showers. Most of the rain is light for now but our best chance for rain will be during the rest of the afternoon and early evening. Many areas won’t get any rain at all but those that do should get very little.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies will continue overnight becoming clear in some areas. Breezy conditions will keep most area temperatures to the lower and middle 60s at the coolest point of the night. Look for a much less muggy morning tomorrow with the sunrise at 6:48 a.m. Thursday.

Dry but breezy conditions are forecast for tomorrow with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Winds will be from the north at 5-15 miles per hour. Temperatures will be much closer to average for this time of year but are expected to warm up again soon. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and stay with Storm Team Weather on-air and online for more updates!

Tropical Update –1:00 p.m. CDT Wednesday

Maria is now a Category 1 hurricane again with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour moving north-northeast at 6 miles per hour. This storm is forecast to continue moving northeast but will taking a harder turn to the east-northeast this evening – away from North Carolina where it’s causing storm surge and tropical storm force winds on the coast. Stay with Storm Team Weather for the latest on where this storm is heading!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com