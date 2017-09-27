Family, friends remember two killed in Milan shooting

MILAN, Tenn.-About 50 community members, families and friends gathered outside the Meadows of Milan apartment complex Wednesday night to remember Troy Whitmore II, 19 and Deairrious Young, 20, who died after being shot Tuesday night.

People held candles, even spelling out “D-D”–which is Dearrious Young’s nickname. He leaves behind his five-month-old baby.

The family of Troy Whitmore says he had just been promoted to a manager position at McDonald’s.

The group said a prayer and released balloons as a song played for the two young men who lost their lives too soon.