Huntingdon police investigate overnight armed robbery
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Huntingdon convenience store.
Police say it happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday at Little General on East Main Street.
Officers say a man pulled a gun on the clerks and took about $250 in cash.
Police say the suspect, a white male, left heading toward the Pocket’s convenience store on East Main Street.
If you recognize the suspect or have other information, call Huntingdon police at 731-986-2906.