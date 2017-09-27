Huntingdon police investigate overnight armed robbery

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Huntingdon convenience store.

Police say it happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday at Little General on East Main Street.

Officers say a man pulled a gun on the clerks and took about $250 in cash.

Police say the suspect, a white male, left heading toward the Pocket’s convenience store on East Main Street.

If you recognize the suspect or have other information, call Huntingdon police at 731-986-2906.