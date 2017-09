Huntingdon Police Investigate Overnight Robbery

Huntingdon, Tenn. — Police are investigate an armed robbery at a convenience store in Huntingdon. Huntingdon police say it happened around 1 o’clock this morning at the Little General store on East Main Street. Officers say a white man took about $250 in cash from the clerks at gun point. Police say the suspect left headed towards the the pocket convenience store on east main. If you have any information call Huntingdon Police at (731) 986-5310