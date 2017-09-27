Late night crime scene at Meadows of Milan

UPDATE: Police investigate a deadly double shooting in Milan. Milan police say they received a call about the shooting just before 9:30 Tuesday night. Upon arrival police say they found two men on the ground in the Meadows Apartment Complex. Police say one was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was pronounced dead at the ER. Police say this is an active case.

MILAN, Tenn. — A possible shooting in Milan late Tuesday night, according to people on the scene.

A large police presence was on the scene at the Meadows of Milan on Reasons Boulevard, including Milan Police, the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department, THP, an ambulance, and the fire department.

It was an emotional and active scene as people there say they heard gunfire around 9:30 pm and say there was a shooting. Authorities have not confirmed what happened at this time.

