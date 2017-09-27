Local clinic displays giant pink chair for breast cancer awareness

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you drove past Jackson-Madison County General Hospital on Wednesday you may have seen something bright pink.

University of Tennessee Family Medicine, located in front of the hospital, put an oversize, inflatable American Cancer Society chair outside their office for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which starts Sunday.

A member of the nursing staff got the idea for the chair and invited the public to come out, take a seat and snap a photo. The clinic says they support all causes for breast cancer awareness and see this as another opportunity to spread the message.

“We are trying to help the population of West Tennessee to become more aware of breast cancer and the screening that needs to be done and the lives that can be saved if more money is dedicated to the research behind breast cancer,” said Dr. Gregg Mitchell with UT Family Medicine.

Dr. Mitchell and his staff will walk Oct. 21 at the Ballpark at Jackson for a Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K.