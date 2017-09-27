Local parents learn about student’s sex-ed classes

JACKSON- Tenn.–Parents got an opportunity to look at Jackson Madison County School’s Family-Life curriculum Wednesday night.

The state requires each district to have an open meeting about the Family-Life course, better known as sexual-education.

At the Board of Education, course materials, educational videos and the course outlines were on display.

“So, they can come in and have an opportunity to look at the state standards and look at the material being used with there children and make any comment that they would like to make,” said Ryan Kirkbride, JMCSS Instructional Leadership Director.

In Jackson-Madison County, the Lifetime-Wellness course is offered in all high schools and some middle schools.