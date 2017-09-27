Milan assistant coach pleads not guilty to statutory rape

MILAN, Tenn. — A local assistant football coach accused of having sex with a student pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Kendall White, 22, appeared before a judge in Milan. The Milan High School assistant football coach and teaching assistant is charged with statutory rape by an authority figure.

Attorney Tim Crocker represents White. “We entered a plea of not guilty, waived the formal reading of the charges,” he said.

According to an affidavit, the 22-year-old is accused of having sex with a 16-year-old Milan High School student in August.

“They are serious allegations, and at this stage I just don’t have my arms around the facts well enough to be able to make any reasonable statement,” Crocker said.

The school system confirmed White is currently suspended without pay.

Judge Collins Bonds told the court he cannot hear the case. Another judge will have to preside. Crocker said that is due to a conflict of interest. “Judge Bonds is the lawyer for the Milan Special School District and Mr. White was employed at the school,” Crocker said.

White is currently free on $15,000 bond.