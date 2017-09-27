Mugshots : Madison County : 9/26/17 – 9/27/17 September 27, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/17Christopher McDaniel Unlawful drug paraphernalia, habitual motor offender Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Alfred Henning DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17April Reeder Burglary of motor vehicle, theft under $500, forgery Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Brandon Neville Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Cary Woodward Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Chasity Martin Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17David Valentine Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17Dedrick House Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Destyon Brown Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Fredy Alvarado Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Gabriel Falls Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17James Bolding Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17James Oakley Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Jessie Rodgers Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Joshua Kirk Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Wesley Boyd Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17Willie Smith Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/26/17 and 7 a.m. on 9/27/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore