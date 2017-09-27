Mugshots : Madison County : 9/26/17 – 9/27/17

1/17 Christopher McDaniel Unlawful drug paraphernalia, habitual motor offender

2/17 Alfred Henning DUI

3/17 April Reeder Burglary of motor vehicle, theft under $500, forgery

4/17 Brandon Neville Failure to appear



5/17 Cary Woodward Sex offender registry violations

6/17 Chasity Martin Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/17 David Valentine Failure to appear

8/17 Dedrick House Shoplifting



9/17 Destyon Brown Shoplifting

10/17 Fredy Alvarado Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/17 Gabriel Falls Failure to appear

12/17 James Bolding Violation of probation



13/17 James Oakley Schedule II drug violations

14/17 Jessie Rodgers Public intoxication

15/17 Joshua Kirk Failure to comply

16/17 Wesley Boyd Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license



17/17 Willie Smith Violation of probation



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/26/17 and 7 a.m. on 9/27/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.