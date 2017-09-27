The Mustangs remain undefeated and earn team of the week honors

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Only a few unbeaten teams remain in West Tennessee, and one of them happened to be voted week six’s team of the week. The Huntingdon Mustangs were able to take down Milan 36-14 helping them earn the viewers votes. This season they’ve been outscoring their opponents 41-13. They’ve been playing some motivated football, and according to head coach Eric Swenson, this all started at the end of last season.

“I think getting beat by Nashville Christian in the second round last year and the way that ended I think it catapulted them the entire off-season and it’s also been kind of what they lean on going into this season.,” Swenson said.

Off a to 6-0 start the Mustangs are right where they want to be, but with four games remaining they have a lot to take care of before they can even think about raising the gold ball. Swenson explained what needed to be done in order to make a run towards Cookeville.

“Well like I said, we’ve got to win the region to start off with and the next thing is just attention to detail and making sure we’re doing little things, we necessarily don’t have to do a lot of things but we have to do the things that we do perfect and if we do those things, then we’ll have an opportunity,” Swenson said.

Up next the Mustangs will take on Collinwood.