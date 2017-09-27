National Weather Service Spotter Training Classes for the Fall

VIPIR7StormTeam

Storm Spotters in West Tennessee are extremely valuable to the National Weather Service and to Storm Team Weather. Being a Storm Spotter includes observing the weather as it happens and reporting severe weather or winter weather to the National Weather Service. By completing a short training course, you will be certified to send official reports to the National Weather Service. We will then relay your reports directly to the public on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, our social media pages, and our smartphone app.

DATE TIME LOCATION City, State POINT OF CONTACT
03 Oct 2017 630 pm Madison Co.: Jackson/Madison County Emergency Ops Center, 239 Grady Montgomery Dr., Jackson, TN. Jackson, TN. Marty Clements, 731-427-1271 mclements@madisoncountytn.gov
10 Oct 2017 630 pm Carroll Co.: Emergency Operations Center, 210 Norandal Dr., Huntingdon, TN. Huntingdon, TN. Janice Newman, 731-986-1912 jnewman@carroll.tn.org
12 Oct 2017 630 pm Fayette Co.: Emergency Ops Center, 16885 Highway 64, Somerville, TN. Somerville, TN. Hunter Winfrey hwinfrey@fayettetn.us
23 Oct 2017 630 pm Henry Co.: Emergency Operations Center, 204 N. Brewer St., Paris, TN. Paris, TN. Ron Watkins, 731-644-2678 hcema@bellsouth.net
26 Oct 2017 630 pm Decatur Co.: UT-Martin Parsons Center, 975 Tennessee Ave. N., Parsons, TN. Parsons, TN. Shannon Seaton, 731-257-1096 sseaton@decaturcountytn.org
06 Nov 2017 630 pm McNairy Co.: Location TBD, Selmer, TN. Selmer, TN. Allen Strickland, 731-645-3195 allen.strickland@mcnairycountytn.com

The classes are free, open to the public, and will last approximately two hours featuring slides, videos, and a quiz. Only one class is required for certification. There are no prerequisites for the course and the class materials will be provided.Please check back with us here and at www.srh.noaa.gov/meg/ for updates to this schedule as dates, times and locations of spotter training classes are subject to change. For more information, contact the National Weather Service in Memphis at sr-meg.wx@noaa.gov