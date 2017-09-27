National Weather Service Spotter Training Classes for the Fall
Storm Spotters in West Tennessee are extremely valuable to the National Weather Service and to Storm Team Weather. Being a Storm Spotter includes observing the weather as it happens and reporting severe weather or winter weather to the National Weather Service. By completing a short training course, you will be certified to send official reports to the National Weather Service. We will then relay your reports directly to the public on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, our social media pages, and our smartphone app.
|DATE
|TIME
|LOCATION
|City, State
|POINT OF CONTACT
|03 Oct 2017
|630 pm
|Madison Co.: Jackson/Madison County Emergency Ops Center, 239 Grady Montgomery Dr., Jackson, TN.
|Jackson, TN.
|Marty Clements, 731-427-1271 mclements@madisoncountytn.gov
|10 Oct 2017
|630 pm
|Carroll Co.: Emergency Operations Center, 210 Norandal Dr., Huntingdon, TN.
|Huntingdon, TN.
|Janice Newman, 731-986-1912 jnewman@carroll.tn.org
|12 Oct 2017
|630 pm
|Fayette Co.: Emergency Ops Center, 16885 Highway 64, Somerville, TN.
|Somerville, TN.
|Hunter Winfrey hwinfrey@fayettetn.us
|23 Oct 2017
|630 pm
|Henry Co.: Emergency Operations Center, 204 N. Brewer St., Paris, TN.
|Paris, TN.
|Ron Watkins, 731-644-2678 hcema@bellsouth.net
|26 Oct 2017
|630 pm
|Decatur Co.: UT-Martin Parsons Center, 975 Tennessee Ave. N., Parsons, TN.
|Parsons, TN.
|Shannon Seaton, 731-257-1096 sseaton@decaturcountytn.org
|06 Nov 2017
|630 pm
|McNairy Co.: Location TBD, Selmer, TN.
|Selmer, TN.
|Allen Strickland, 731-645-3195 allen.strickland@mcnairycountytn.com
The classes are free, open to the public, and will last approximately two hours featuring slides, videos, and a quiz. Only one class is required for certification. There are no prerequisites for the course and the class materials will be provided.Please check back with us here and at www.srh.noaa.gov/meg/ for updates to this schedule as dates, times and locations of spotter training classes are subject to change. For more information, contact the National Weather Service in Memphis at sr-meg.wx@noaa.gov