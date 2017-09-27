Relief Arrives Later Today

Weather Update:

We have one last hot and humid day to get through today. Temperatures will raise to around 89 degrees today, but I think we’ll be spared the 90s depending on how fast clouds increase as a cold front starts to approach the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys later on this afternoon. Either way the heat index values likely will be in the 90s today. The cold front could spark a few isolated showers today, but I dont expect coverage to be all that great. This will be mostly a dry frontal passage unfortunately. It’ll be a little breezy with winds out of the north around 5-10 mph. Dry air will start to filter in overnight into Thursday, lows will fall to around 60 degrees, maybe a few upper 50s! We keep the nice weather going through the weekend. The extended forecast however looks, quite warm though. Enjoy the break while we have it! I’ll have another forecast update coming up on Eyewitness News Midday and Noon 11:30 AM ABC 7/12:00 CBS 7

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @wbbj7moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com