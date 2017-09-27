Teen charged with attempted murder in McKenzie shooting

McKENZIE, Tenn. — A juvenile has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a July shooting that left a man seriously injured.

A 17-year-old juvenile from McKenzie was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder in the July 30 shooting, according to a release from the McKenzie Police Department.

The victim, Bryan Michael Townes, 31, was shot multiple times in the face and upper body as he sat in his vehicle on Walnut Circle, according to the release.

Townes was airlifted to Vanderbilt where he remained in critical condition for several days. He has since been released from the hospital.

The juvenile court ordered the suspect to be held pending a hearing.