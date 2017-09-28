2 teens charged with vandalizing local church

BIG SANDY, Tenn. — Two teenagers are facing charges after investigators say they broke into and vandalized a Benton County church.

Church members were taken by surprise as they found a mess Sunday morning.

“I can’t believe that anyone would vandalize a church. It’s the house of the Lord,” said Carolyn Collier, who lives across the street and is a member of McRae’s Chapel Baptist Church in Big Sandy.

She says the church is new, and a security system had not yet been installed.

“They were holding service in the back building until the main one was ready,” she said.

But investigators say two 16-year-olds wreaked havoc in those hallways, smashing electronic equipment and trashing the floors.

Beyond the broken glass, Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher says the accused teen vandals also cut up flags and defaced songbooks.

“I see the disrespect going on with the flags, and it worries me this generation has forgotten how many people have died for that flag,” he said.

Before the juveniles made it to the church on Sulfur Creek Road, the sheriff says they also stole two four-wheelers and a golf cart from homes along the road.

Sheriff Christopher says the two teenagers were arrested Wednesday and face multiple charges.

“There wasn’t any remorse about it. They just hate they got caught,” he said.

But church members are hoping a higher power will reach out to those who are responsible.

“They need to come out and say, “I did it, I’m sorry and I need to talk to the Lord about it,” Collier said.

Sheriff Christopher says the church is already in the process of installing a security system.

A court date has not yet been set for the two juveniles.