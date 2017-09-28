Assignment Editor (Part-time; 2 positions available) — WBBJ-TV

WBBJ-TV has immediate openings for two (2) part-time Assignment Editors. The Assignment Editors monitor the police and fire scanners, answer the newsroom phone, work with crews in the field and help plan our overall news coverage. They also telephone and work with law enforcement and fire departments to assist with our coverage of Breaking News and/or Severe Weather. Our Assignment Editors develop contacts in the community, cultivate story ideas and perform other duties which may be assigned based upon the events of the day.

The AM Assignment Editor works 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the afternoon person works from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (M-F). During major Breaking News or Severe Weather events, these hours could expand or when one of the other Assignment Editors is off. Basic writing skills are required, as well as the ability to work in a fast-paced and at times high-stress environment.

If interested, send your resume, hours of availability and salary requirements to:

Stan Sanders

News Director

WBBJ-TV

346 Muse Street

Jackson, TN 38301

ssanders@wbbjtv.com

WBBJ-TV is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in the hiring, training or promotion of employees by reason of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. We are engaged in a continuing effort to seek out prospective applicants for employment with our company. We earnestly solicit your assistance in obtaining employees and request that you refer prospective applicants to us at the above address.