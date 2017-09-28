Authorities investigate hazmat scene for nearly 6 hours in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — What authorities are calling a hazmat investigation, ended around 9:45 p.m., Thursday on Ayers St. off Highway 22 in Lexington.

According to the Henderson County Emergency Management Director Drew Cook, crews had been working the scene since 4 p.m. inside the Paris Cove mobile home community.

He says the initial response was a medical call and three individuals were transported to the hospital.

The Lexington Fire and Police Departments along with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force began monitoring the scene. The Jackson Fire Department’s Hazmat team was also called in to run tests.

Cook said they wanted to use all resources available before leaving the area. Ultimately nothing was found in the search and Cook said there was no cause for alarm.

Two of the three people transported have already been released, while one remains in the hospital under observation.