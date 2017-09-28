Construction begins on I-40 expansion in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Construction crews worked Thursday on a ramp at the Highway 45 Bypass and Interstate 40 in Jackson. The Tennessee Department of Transportation said it is part of a $67 million expansion along a three-mile stretch of I-40.

Nelda Davis, of Jackson, said she is happy to hear about the project. “I think it will be quite helpful for access,” she said. “Jackson has become a rather large hub city.”

TDOT said the interstate will expand to three lanes in both directions from just east of Hollywood Drive to just east of Highland Avenue. “What people are seeing now is a lot of clearing,” TDOT Operations District Manager Cody Roberts said. “That’s for future construction.”

Roberts said they will also build new ramps and redo the overpasses. “It’s going to eliminate some of the weaving action whenever you’re trying to get on and off 40,” he said.

TDOT said crews will finish construction along the Highway 45 Bypass corridor before moving to the Highland Avenue area. “That way there won’t be construction going on both north and south corridors at the same time,” Roberts said.

Roberts said the construction will be inconvenient, but worth it. Davis agreed. “No pain, no gain,” she said. “I think we need to be patient and allow them to do it.”

Roberts said the entire project will take about four years to complete.

TDOT said one lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, through 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, from mile marker 79 to mile marker 80. The Highway 45 Bypass exit ramp to I-40 east will also be closed that weekend.