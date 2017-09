D.A.R. donates classroom flags to Liberty Tech Magnet

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local organization donated flags to a local high school.

The Jackson-Madison Chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, also known as D.A.R., donated 15 classroom flags to Liberty Tech Magnet High School to replace damaged or missing flags. They pulled down and folded all the older flags Thursday.

D.A.R. was founded in 1890 to promote patriotism and preserve American history.